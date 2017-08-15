5 Drugs Found in Tiger Woods' System After Fla. Arrest

The golfing legend was not in court Wednesday, but will enter the program for first time offenders following his Memorial Day arrest.

Golf legend Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system — including painkillers, a sleeping aid and the active ingredient in marijuana — during his Memorial Day arrest on suspicion of drunken driving near his south Florida home, a newly released toxicology report shows.



Woods had the active incredients of opioids Vicodin and Dilaudid in his system. He also tested positive for the chemicals active in Xanax and Ambien and marijuana, according to the report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, first reported by ESPN.

Police did not say whether Woods had a prescription for the medication, including medical marijuana, which is legal in the state of Florida.

Woods was arrested May 29 after police in Jupiter found him asleep at the wheel of his car at an intersection near his home. He failed a field sobriety test and was unable to tell officers where he was at the time, but blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer after being arrested.

Watch: Tiger Woods Arrest Dashcam Video

Dashcam footage of Tiger Woods' Memorial Day arrest near his South Florida home was released by Jupiter police on May 31, 2017. (Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017)

One of the best golfers to ever play the sport, Woods told police he was taking several drugs after his fourth back surgery earlier this year. He later entered a clinic to deal with prescription drug dependency.

"As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance," Woods said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

“I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."

Last week, Woods entered a guilty plea to a charge of reckless driving and will enter a first-time DUI offender program that could result in the case being wiped off his record if he completes all requirements.