Vikings Players Tweet After Plane Slides Off Runway

The Minnesota Vikings' team plane slid off the runway after landing in Wisconsin Friday and became stuck, the team announced, and the players on board were quick to hit social media with the news.

"While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck," the team wrote on Twitter. "We are waiting patiently to exit the plane."

The team sat for hours on the aircraft after the incident before a firetruck arrived to assist the passengers off. But apparently, when you leave the Vikings on a plane for a while, Twitter gets a bit more interesting.

It wasn't until about midnight, just hours before kickoff, the team finally tweeted that the players were back at the team hotel and resting.