2 Russian Agents Charged With Massive Yahoo Hack

Two members of Russia's intelligence agency are among four people being charged in a huge recent hack of Yahoo, U.S. law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Two criminal hackers were also part of the data breach that affected at least 500 million accounts, said Mary McCord, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's National Security Division.

McCord, the Justice Department's top official on national security, said earlier Wednesday that Yahoo was hacked "with the backing of a nation state." She did not offer specifics at a seminar sponsored by the Financial Times.

NBC News has not yet received a response on the allegations from the Kremlin, spy agency FSB or Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that the accused men live in Russia and Canada, with the Canadian more likely to face arrest because Russia has no extradition treaty with the United States.