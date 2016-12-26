Freezing Rain Advisory Issued for Parts of Connecticut | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Freezing Rain Advisory Issued for Parts of Connecticut

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 3 hours ago)

    The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory for parts of Connecticut on Monday.

    Cold air in place in the northern counties of Connecticut could mean rain will freeze as it falls around dinnertime, according to NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologist Darren Sweeney.

    The rain won't be widespread and the possibility of some slick driving will be limited to a few areas.

    Temperatures will rise throughout the night, ending the threat of freezing rain later Monday night.

    Spotty showers continue Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s and even reaching into the 50s. The rain will begin to clear out Tuesday afternoon.

    The next threat for wintry weather will be on Thursday.

    Published 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices