Freezing Rain Advisory Issued for Parts of Connecticut

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory for parts of Connecticut on Monday.

Cold air in place in the northern counties of Connecticut could mean rain will freeze as it falls around dinnertime, according to NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologist Darren Sweeney.

The rain won't be widespread and the possibility of some slick driving will be limited to a few areas.

Temperatures will rise throughout the night, ending the threat of freezing rain later Monday night.

Spotty showers continue Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s and even reaching into the 50s. The rain will begin to clear out Tuesday afternoon.

The next threat for wintry weather will be on Thursday.