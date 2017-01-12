Big Temperature Drop for Tomorrow

The soggy weather continues as more rain showers are expected throughout the day. Temperatures today will remain well above normal with highs in the low- to middle-50s.

The mild weather comes to an end during the overnight as a cold front moves through Connecticut.

Temperatures for the weekend will be more winter-like with highs in the low- to middle-30s on Saturday and upper-30s on Sunday.

The weekend looks to remain dry with partly sunny skies.

A few areas of the state could experience some flurries Sunday night.

The cooler air won't stick around for long as warm air races toward the state next week.

The middle of the week looks damp. We have rain showers in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

There are no big storms in the forecast and as of right now we're not forecasting any snow in the next 10 days.