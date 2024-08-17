Clear the shelters

Adoption Day at the CT Humane Society places dozens of pets in fur-ever homes

It was a day-long event aimed at connecting loving animals to their forever homes.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to celebrate the 10th annual Clear the Shelters campaign, which helps find loving homes for pets.

On Saturday, our team was at participating shelters around the state, including the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington, as they held their annual Adoption Day.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

CHS staff says across all three facilities, nearly 60 animals were in need of homes, including about 30 at the Newington location.

And there were a variety of pets up for adoption.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Dogs and cats, that's what most people think of. We have a chinchilla at one of our facilities, we have a hamster at one of our facilities," said executive director James Bias.

Bias says Clear the Shelters has made huge difference nationwide.

"For over a decade, we've had NBC and Telemundo partner with shelters across the country. Over a million animals have been placed in homes as a result of this Clear the Shelters program," said Bias.

Local

Torrington 2 mins ago

Vehicle goes through red light, goes airborne and crashes into house in Torrington: police

Connecticut 17 mins ago

Local organization asking you to shut off lights overnight for bird conservation

He encourages those interested in becoming pet owners to turn to shelters first.

"We're hearing stories every week now of shelters being at maximum capacity, and we need adopters to really consider shelters their first option for adoption."

People got in line early on Adoption Day in Newington to make a pet part of their family. 

One couple was there adopting an older cat. There were also several kittens and puppies up for adoption as well, including a mixed breed named Zen.

Staff at the Connecticut Humane Society says his personality lives up to his name, but he's an energetic pup as well. He's expected to be anywhere between 40 to 50 pounds when fully grown.

"We've been looking for a dog, and so we've seen him on the website, which is actually really nice. And then they brought us, and they told us all about him," said Haley Langevin, of East Windsor.

The Langevin family says they can't wait to call him their own.

"This was just a really fun experience. They make it really nice and very easy, but also very informative, so i'm glad that we stopped here today," said Langevin.

This article tagged under:

Clear the sheltersConnecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us