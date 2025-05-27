Pets

Connecticut Humane Society puts out urgent plea for pet food

Connecticut Humane Society

The Connecticut Humane Society is making an urgent plea for pet food donations.

The organization's Pet Food Pantry is running extremely low on dog and cat food.

Nearly 150 families and more than 300 pets across the state rely on the food pantry each month, according to the Connecticut Humane Society. That is a 62% increase in families seeking assistance since 2024, and a 345% increase since 2023, when 33 families used the program, they said.

The Pet Food Pantry provides dog and cat food for families across Connecticut who are experiencing financial hardships.

The most-needed brands are:

  • Purina One
  • Pedigree
  • Blue Buffalo
  • Friskies
  • Fancy Feast

Donations of pet food can be dropped off at any of the three Connecticut Humane Society locations:

  • 701 Russell Road, Newington
  • 169 Old Colchester Road, Waterford
  • 455 Post Road East, Westport

Monetary donations are also being accepted online or by mailing a check to the Connecticut Humane Society.

