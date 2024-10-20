Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
NBC CT Responds
Video
Entertainment
NBC CT Newsletters
Traffic
Watch News 24/7
Trending
NBC CT Weather Blog
Decision 2024
Boxes to Boots
Haunted Happenings
CT Live
Face the Facts
Taste Of Today
Expand
Clear The Shelters
Finding forever homes across the country
Close Menu
Search for:
Top Video
Submit Photos and Videos
Local
U.S. & World
Weather
NBC CT Weather Blog
School Closings
Investigations
NBC CT Responds
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Entertainment
CT Live
Kids Connection
Sports
Dog House