Pitbull available for adoption at animal shelter in Monroe

"She is a beautiful, beautiful pity. She has these piercing blue eyes. She's a very loving, affectionate dog," said Animal Control Officer Gina Gambino.

NBC Connecticut is getting ready for Clear the Shelters. The nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign kicks off next month, but there are animals ready to be adopted right now, including one sweet dog from Monroe.   

She's a Pitbull named Pearl, and she's in need of a loving home.  

"Pearl definitely had all the signs of being an animal dumped," said Gina Gambino.

Gambino is an Animal Control Officer for the Town of Monroe. She says police found Pearl on Judd Road and brought her to the animal shelter. It's where she's been living since April.

"She was fearful when we first picked her up," said Gambino. "With food and with a lot of love, she definitely warmed up to us."

She says people dumping or abandoning their pets is happening all too often across the state, putting a strain on municipal animal shelters.  

"It's been quite the snafu for us," said Gambino.

But she is working hard to find Pearl her forever family. She got her spayed and even lowered her adoption fee to just $5.

"Usually, dogs that leave municipal animal shelters are $50, but we want to make sure that we give every opportunity for her to be adopted as a new pet for somebody," said Gambino.

And she says Pearl's personality makes her a great pet.

"She is a beautiful, beautiful pity. She has these piercing blue eyes. She's a very loving, affectionate dog. She will play fetch for days, and what we want to do most is find a home for a dog like that," said Gambino.

