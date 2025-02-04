Clear the shelters

Two Connecticut dogs to be in Puppy Bowl

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle it out in the Super Bowl and compete for the coveted Lombardi Trophy, puppies will be capturing hearts around the country and two of those dogs are from right here in Connecticut.

Two alumni of Dog Star Rescue will be in the Puppy Bowl, competing for the “Lombarky Trophy.”

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Dog Star Rescue said 8-month old Angel and her sibling will both be in it.

The Puppy Bowl was filmed a couple months ago and Angel has been adopted, but other dogs are looking for homes.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.


Dog Star Rescue said they have had dogs at the Puppy Bowl for eight or nine years and they so we were excited that two dogs were chosen for this one as well.

Learn more about Dog Star Rescue here.

The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Local

Willington 1 hour ago

Town of Willington honors 2 who found missing man lost in freezing weather

Waterford 3 hours ago

Missing dog reunited with owners after wandering into Waterford Police Department

Learn more here.

This article tagged under:

Clear the shelters
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us