Two Connecticut dogs to be in Puppy Bowl

While the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle it out in the Super Bowl and compete for the coveted Lombardi Trophy, puppies will be capturing hearts around the country and two of those dogs are from right here in Connecticut.

Two alumni of Dog Star Rescue will be in the Puppy Bowl, competing for the “Lombarky Trophy.”

Dog Star Rescue said 8-month old Angel and her sibling will both be in it.

The Puppy Bowl was filmed a couple months ago and Angel has been adopted, but other dogs are looking for homes.

Dog Star Rescue said they have had dogs at the Puppy Bowl for eight or nine years and they so we were excited that two dogs were chosen for this one as well.

Learn more about Dog Star Rescue here.

The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Learn more here.