American Cancer Society to Hold Making Strides of Connecticut Walk October 3 at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation. Money raised at the events helps the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide patient services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

The American Cancer Society will hold the Making Strides of Connecticut walk on Sunday, October 3 at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford.

This year the event will includes teams and striders from across the state, including Litchfield, New Haven and New London Counties.

Attendees can sign up online for easy check-in the day of the walk. All event participants, including children, need to register for the walk. To register visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/connecticutct

Registration opens and a survivor reception will be held at 10:00 a.m. The walk will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the field of Dunkin' Donuts Park. To learn more visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=100870