making strides against breast cancer

American Cancer Society to Hold Making Strides of Connecticut Walk October 3 at Dunkin' Donuts Park

American Cancer Society

Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation. Money raised at the events helps the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide patient services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

The American Cancer Society will hold the Making Strides of Connecticut walk on Sunday, October 3 at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This year the event will includes teams and striders from across the state, including Litchfield, New Haven and New London Counties.

Attendees can sign up online for easy check-in the day of the walk. All event participants, including children, need to register for the walk. To register visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/connecticutct

Community

#ClearTheShelters Aug 23

Clear The Shelters 2021: Participating Connecticut Shelters

supporting our schools Sep 2

Supporting Our Schools 2021: How To Donate To Support Local Teachers or Submit a Project To Be Funded

Registration opens and a survivor reception will be held at 10:00 a.m.  The walk will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the field of Dunkin' Donuts Park. To learn more visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=100870

This article tagged under:

making strides against breast cancerAmerican Cancer Societymaking strides connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us