Beloved New Britain Polish Mascot Stolen During Car Break-In

A beloved New Britain polish mascot worth hundreds of dollars was recently stolen out of a person's car.

The mascot, known as Stanley the Dragon, is based on a Polish folk legend and it originated in the era of the first Polish Festival, according to Polish Business Association President Adrian Baron.

Baron said he had intended to get the costume dry cleaned and had put it in a hockey bag in his car. While he was at work, someone broke into his car and stole several items from inside, including the hockey bag with the costume inside. He said it was stolen on Silver Street and Broad Street in New Britain.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stanley the Dragon has attended business openings, thrown out first pitches, and has been in New York City and Salem parades.

A town-wide mascot program has allowed children with disabilities, such as autism, to wear the mascot costume during events. Stanley the Dragon was scheduled to appear at a Polish picnic this weekend.

Baron said he doesn't think the thief knew what they were taking. The costume is valued at $400 to $500, with approximately $150 of that money going towards the traditional polish vest that Stanley wears.

After the costume was taken, the Polish Business Association was able to raise more than $700 to replace it. The leftover money will go towards the Polish Festival and the mascot program, according to Baron.