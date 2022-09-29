Boxes to Boots Operation Cares 2022

Many of our troops will be away from loved ones this holiday season. Boxes to Boots will be holding their "Operation Cares 2022 - Giving Thanks to Our Troops" campaign to collect and deliver care packages for military men and women stationed overseas in time for the holidays.

You can join in the mission to help achieve the goal of putting together 700 care packages and let our troops know we are thankful for their service.

From October 3 through October 28 you can drop off a donation items in collection boxes at the Xfinity stores in Danbury, Groton, Middletown, Plainville, Waterbury and West Hartford.

You can also purchase items virtually on Boxes to Boots' Amazon Wishlist. Monetary donation options are also available at boxestoboots.org/donate.

Items Needed:

Small toys – yo-yo’s, playing cards, hacky sacks

Puzzle books

Hard candy individually wrapped

Beef jerky/Slim Jims

Black athletic socks

Granola bars

Ziploc bags – all sizes

Ramen noodles

Oatmeal packets

Nutella/Peanut butter snack packs

Gum/mints

Protein powder

Holiday stocking stuffers

Boxes to Boots was established by Karen Cote from Berlin while her son was deployed in Kuwait in 2015. Since he was away for the holidays, it was her idea after Thanksgiving dinner to get her family together to wrap holiday items for her son and his unit so they had something to open on Christmas. The next year she opened it to the community. "Operation Cares 2022 - Giving Thanks to Our Troops" has grown each year since then.

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut and Comcast are proud partners of Boxes of Boots and their mission to collect donations for deployed military members.