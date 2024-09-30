Boxes to Boots Operation Cares 2024

NBC CT, Telemundo CT, and Comcast are proud to partner with Boxes to Boots for the third consecutive year for their annual Operation Cares initiative! Giving back to our local communities is at the core of everything we do. During this holiday season, military men and women are stationed overseas and away from their loved ones, but we can all come together to impact their lives in the distance and make a difference!

We’re asking you to join our mission and help us achieve our goal of putting together 1,200 care packages for our service men and women. The package will include items from their wish list and a thank you note expressing our gratitude for their service.

Below is a list of some of the items needed. You can also purchase items virtually on Boxes to Boots' Amazon Wishlist. Monetary donation options are also available at boxestoboots.org/donate.

Items Needed:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Breakfast: K Cups, fruit snacks, mini cereal boxes, oatmeal packets, cereal bars, tea, and honey sticks.

Snacks: Small Pringles, individual bags of Goldfish crackers or Oreo, microwave popcorn, theater-size boxes of candy, fireballs, sour candies, and lollipops. We accept other snacks (Not chips or popcorn bags).

Proteins: Peanut butter, Nutella, almond butter cups, beef jerky, tuna fish packets, protein bars, granola bars, packs of peanuts, trail mix, almonds, pistachios, and cashews.

Misc. Items: Black socks, T-shirts, travel-size foot powder, laundry detergent, fabric softener, individual hot/cold packs, eye drops, Tylenol/Advil packets, Dr. Scholls foot insoles, VapoRub, deodorant, hand/foot warmers, sandwich or gallon size Ziplock bags, and Christmas wrapping paper.

Food items should be snack size and expire more than 6 months from the day of purchase.

From Monday, October 14 through Sunday, November 10 you can stop by any of the below Xfinity locations to make your donation to support our deployed troops:

Canton: 81 Albany Turnpike, Suite B

Danbury: 15 Backus Avenue

Derby: 49 Pershing Drive, Suite 6

Groton: 220 CT-12

Middletown: 814 Washington Street

North Haven: 300 Universal Drive North

Plainville: 248-C New Britain Avenue

Vernon: Talcottville Road, Suite 5

Waterbury: 920 Wolcott Street

West Hartford: 1253 New Britain Avenue

Thank you for supporting our troops this holiday season!