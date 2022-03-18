Community Connection

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are connecting you to events taking place across the state!

Saturday, March 19

Hartford Yard Goats Fan Fest

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Dunkin' Donuts Park

The free event includes behind the scenes tours, batting cages, arts & crafts, mascots and more.

Saturday, March 19

Brookfield Penguin Plunge

1:00 p.m., Candlewood Lake, Brookfield

The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Walk up registration is available. Click to learn more.

Wednesday, March 23

American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Luncheon

12:00 p.m., Connecticut Convention Center

The annual luncheon raises funds for women's heart health. Click to learn more.

Saturday, March 26

Tolland Penguin Plunge

11:00 a.m., Crandall Park, Tolland

The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Click to learn more.

Sunday, March 27

17th Annual Mystic Irish Parade

1:00 p.m., Downtown Mystic

Eastern Connecticut's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Downtown Mystic and promises fun for the whole family. Click to learn more.

Saturday, April 2

Monroe Plunge at the Park

10:00 a.m., Great Hollow Lake, William E. Wolfe Park, Monroe

The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Click to learn more.

Saturday, April 2

Fairfield Penguin Plunge

10:00 a.m., Jennings Beach, Fairfield

The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Click to learn more.

Friday, April 8

Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

7:05 p.m., Dunkin' Donuts Park

The Hartford Yard Goats take on Mets affiliate Bighamton for opening night in Hartford.