Community

Community Connection

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are connecting you to events taking place across the state!

Saturday, March 19
Hartford Yard Goats Fan Fest
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Dunkin' Donuts Park
The free event includes behind the scenes tours, batting cages, arts & crafts, mascots and more.

Saturday, March 19
Brookfield Penguin Plunge
1:00 p.m., Candlewood Lake, Brookfield
The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Walk up registration is available. Click to learn more.

Wednesday, March 23
American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Luncheon
12:00 p.m., Connecticut Convention Center
The annual luncheon raises funds for women's heart health. Click to learn more.

Saturday, March 26
Tolland Penguin Plunge
11:00 a.m., Crandall Park, Tolland
The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Click to learn more.

Sunday, March 27
17th Annual Mystic Irish Parade
1:00 p.m., Downtown Mystic
Eastern Connecticut's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Downtown Mystic and promises fun for the whole family. Click to learn more.

Saturday, April 2
Monroe Plunge at the Park
10:00 a.m., Great Hollow Lake, William E. Wolfe Park, Monroe
The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Click to learn more.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Community

Marlborough 16 hours ago

Kids Organize Collection Drive for Ukraine in Marlborough

special olympics connecticut Mar 12

Special Olympics CT Penguin Plunge Events Continue In-Person and Virtual This Year

Saturday, April 2
Fairfield Penguin Plunge
10:00 a.m., Jennings Beach, Fairfield
The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Click to learn more.

Friday, April 8
Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night
7:05 p.m., Dunkin' Donuts Park
The Hartford Yard Goats take on Mets affiliate Bighamton for opening night in Hartford.

This article tagged under:

CommunityConnecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us