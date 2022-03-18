Community Connection

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are connecting you to events taking place across the state!
Saturday, March 19
Hartford Yard Goats Fan Fest
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Dunkin' Donuts Park
The free event includes behind the scenes tours, batting cages, arts & crafts, mascots and more.
Saturday, March 19
Brookfield Penguin Plunge
1:00 p.m., Candlewood Lake, Brookfield
The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Walk up registration is available. Click to learn more.
Wednesday, March 23
American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Luncheon
12:00 p.m., Connecticut Convention Center
The annual luncheon raises funds for women's heart health. Click to learn more.
Saturday, March 26
Tolland Penguin Plunge
11:00 a.m., Crandall Park, Tolland
The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Click to learn more.
Sunday, March 27
17th Annual Mystic Irish Parade
1:00 p.m., Downtown Mystic
Eastern Connecticut's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Downtown Mystic and promises fun for the whole family. Click to learn more.
Saturday, April 2
Monroe Plunge at the Park
10:00 a.m., Great Hollow Lake, William E. Wolfe Park, Monroe
The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Click to learn more.
Saturday, April 2
Fairfield Penguin Plunge
10:00 a.m., Jennings Beach, Fairfield
The event supports Special Olympics Connecticut. Click to learn more.
Friday, April 8
Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night
7:05 p.m., Dunkin' Donuts Park
The Hartford Yard Goats take on Mets affiliate Bighamton for opening night in Hartford.