Community Renewal Team’s Meals On Wheels Program To Continue To Operate For Local Seniors

Community Renewal Team of Hartford's Meals on Wheels program, which provides meals to home-bound seniors throughout the Greater Hartford area, will continue to operate for those who are enrolled.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CRT has said they will be making adjustments to the delivery process to protect the health and safety of both the seniors and the staff and volunteers who deliver the food.

Those delivering the meals will contact the recipients before the drop-off is made (either by phone call/text, or by having a chat through the door), to make sure the senior is home and is physically well. The lunches will be left for the seniors outside their door. If for any reason, a Meals on Wheels participant needs medical assistance, the delivery person will notify local authorities right away.

CRT is accepting monetary donations to help maintain the service. Individuals and businesses can make a secure donation online via CRT's website: http://www.crtct.org/en/donate-4/donate-now

For anyone that might need help from Meals on Wheels can contact CRT at: 860-560-5848. A $2.50 donation per meal is suggested to help cover costs. However, no one is denied a meal if unable to pay.