All New ‘Connecticut in Color' Episode to Air Saturday, February 27

NBC Connecticut presents Connecticut in Color with host Leslie Mayes. This series celebrates the diversity of Connecticut and spotlights the issues, stories and history-makers that that contribute to the vibrant fabric of our state.

Featured in the Show:

This episode takes a deeper dive into the educational curriculum in the state and efforts to provide new opportunities for people of color in Connecticut.

Scholarship for Black Brewers: We speak with Jamal Robinson, the sales director for New England Brewing Company, who helped launched a scholarship program to diversify the craft beer industry. The scholarship pays for a Black student to attend the Brewing Science program at Sacred Heart University.

New Horizons: We meet Bill Costen, who is focused inspiring others to get involved in underrepresented fields. He’s the first Black commercial hot air balloon pilot. His life, which includes a career in the NFL – is now the subject of a new documentary, Balloon Man, created by his daughter.

History of the Canterbury Female Boarding School: We will explore the history of the Canterbury Female Boarding School, which was opened in 1833 by Prudence Crandall in Canterbury, CT. The school was one of the first higher education academies for women of color, and was forced to close when the town violently fought against the integration.

High School Black and Latino Studies Curriculum: We will examine the new Black and Latino Studies curriculum, which all Connecticut high schools will be required to offer to start in the fall of 2022.