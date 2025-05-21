Avon business owner's entrepreneurial spirit shaped by immigrant experience

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says there are more than 3 million AAPI-owned businesses across the country. Many of them owning restaurants or stores as recent immigrants.

When it comes to an idea, Khamla Vorasane is not afraid to make it a reality.

“There's no Swedish candy store in this area. The closest one is in New York and that's it,” she said.

She’s the owner of the successful BouNom Café and Bakery in Avon and decided to expand her horizons by opening up BouNom Emporium, a candy shop nearby.

“Well, there's a need for it. There's a supply demand. Why not strike where it's hot?” she said.

While there’s a risk in starting a new venture, Vorasane went forward, using her parents as an example.

“Like they worked really hard, working manual labor jobs. They were able to send six kids to college, buy us a car, make us successful,” she said.

As the daughter of Laotian refugees, Vorasane says her parents always fostered an entrepreneurial spirit in order to achieve the American Dream for their children.

“Imagine coming with six kids, you don't know anyone, you don't know the language, you've got to find a job, you've got to find a house for your family to live in,” she said.

She says that spirit can be found in so many immigrant families across the country.

“Your parents were the pioneer of entrepreneurship, coming in, making a success in their life. Look where you are now,” she said.

Vorsane says for many Asian families in particular, parents push their children to seek career paths like being a doctor or a lawyer to reduce risk and stability. She wants the next generation to realize they can take a chance just like their parents did in order to pursue their dreams.

“Be proud of who you are, be proud of how you were raised, and then believe in yourself and make it happen,” she said.