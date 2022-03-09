Capital Community College and Morehouse College Launch Transfer Partnership

There’s a new opportunity for Connecticut students to turn their associate’s degree from Capital Community College to a bachelor’s degree from one of the most storied historically Black colleges in the nation, Morehouse College.

It’s thanks to a new partnership between the two schools that leaders at both institutions say will change the lives of countless Black men.

“It’s exciting to have a bridge to Atlanta from Hartford for these young men,” said CEO Dr. G. Duncan Harris, who signed a transfer agreement launching the “Bridge to Morehouse program” last week.

The program will guarantee admission to the all-male, Atlanta HBCU for any Capital student who meets the requirements.

“This is a dream institution for them. So for them to be able to come here to Capital, it’s a dream come true, really, for CT families,” said Harris.

This fall, the first cohort of students will be enrolled at CCC and along with their traditional coursework, will take part in additional preparation to help them get ready to enter Morehouse as juniors.

Descatur Potier leads undergraduate admissions at Morehouse, which approached Capital about the program as a means to expanding access to the school that counts Martin Luther King JR, former Homeland Security secretary Jeh Johnson and director Spike Lee among its notable alumni.

“Number one, it expands our pool for our transfer population. Number two, it expands our geographic diversity for the students that are coming to Morehouse College. But last but not least, it gives us an opportunity to bolster up opportunities for African-American males that want Morehouse to be the school of choice,” said Potier.

Students who want to transfer to Morehouse need to earn 60 credits and an associate’s from Capital with a minimum 2.7 grade point average.

While there’s a cohort for the program beginning in the fall, the transfer agreement applies to all male students at Capital.

The school hopes to begin the BTM program with a cohort of about 30 students, but there is no cap on the transfer program.

“Morehouse college is a phenomenal institution devoted to the intellectual, academic, civic and leadership development of Black man all across the world. And we want students and Black men that want that experience to come to Morehouse, to see us at Morehouse as the destination for them to pursue their dreams," Potier said.

To enroll at CCC and learn more about the Bridge to Morehouse program, visit their website. To learn more about Morehouse College, visit their website.