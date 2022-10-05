Connecticut in Color: Hartford's Cricket Hall of Fame Shines Light on Sport

It’s where baseball gets its roots – the sport of Cricket. But did you know that the very first Cricket Hall of Fame is located in Connecticut?

The Hall’s leaders are hoping to create a new interest in the sport in the U.S. while celebrating the game’s storied past.

The Hall of Fame was founded in 1980. Located inside of the building on Main Street in Hartford, along the walls are the names and pictures of athletes, amateurs and spectators who have helped to celebrate the sport and amplify its presence in the U.S.

Despite centuries of popularity throughout the Caribbean, Europe and parts of Asia, in the U.S., cricket has largely been kept alive by expats. But leaders at the Hall are hoping that a new generation can learn about the sport and increase its prominence in America.

“114 countries worldwide play cricket. It’s only the United States of America who has not yet caught on. You have to be able to emotionally, intelligently be thinking about the opposition. You have to outwit them,” said Michael Chambers, executive director of the Hall.

Chambers has made finding the sport’s present day heroes his work since he stopped playing cricket himself.

On Oct. 1 in Windsor Locks, the Hall of Fame gave their maroon jacket of distinction to several newly inducted members of the Hall at their 41st anniversary induction ceremony. They represented Guyana, Pakistan, Antigua, St. Lucia and more.

Kimberley Forbes is perhaps part of that next generation. She represents the hall in Jamaica, where she played cricket from the age of 10 and is now a commentator.

“Cricket is very interesting. Once you learn it, you will develop that love for it. I hope the U.S. will gravitate to the game more,” Forbes said.

With bats, balls and wickets, it is a sport that needs no explaining to most around the globe. Now there’s a hope cricket can perhaps be America’s next great pastime.

The chamber is in talks with the city to build a cricket stadium inside of Keney Park, one more thing they hope will encourage kids and adults alike to learn more about the sport.

