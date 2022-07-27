Connecticut in Color: Self-Taught Tailor Brings Bespoke Fashion to Plainville

You can always tell when a person is wearing a custom suit. And in Connecticut, you can also tell when someone is wearing a Brandon Council too.

The designer and creator behind these one-of-a-kind, completely bespoke suits is the owner and head tailor of The Maine Attraction Custom Tailor and Design Shop on Main Street in Plainville.

“You can get custom suits, custom tuxedos, even custom shoes. Everything from a handmade tie, handmade suit” said Council.

The name The Maine Attraction comes from Brandon’s middle name, Jermaine.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suits, many of which have a unique diagonal stripe or contrasting color belt, are the result of his longtime love of fashion, menswear, and high design.

“I actually just love royalty. My favorite colors are purple and gold -- a lot of British Royalty and everything -- they use stripes and belts.”

The North Carolina native got his start working in retail as a stylist at stores like Joseph A Bank, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in Manhattan. Then, after designing from home, Council eventually decided to bet on himself and open his own shop in Connecticut.

“This is always what I wanted to do. Once I had the opportunity to do it, I took a leap of faith. Here I am.”

Every custom item here is handmade from start to finish by Brandon himself. They go from the traditional to the extravagant.

Brandon says he picked up some things while working retail but learned his skills through YouTube videos and practice.

In the shop, you can buy suits off the rack for about $400. Custom pieces begin at $899. With that larger price tag, customers get a one-of-a-kind experience -- choosing everything from their fabric, lining, and cut. There are multiple fittings until the perfect suit is delivered in about three weeks. It’s an investment that will last a lifetime.

“Wearing a custom garment is like no other. It fits you to the T. It's specifically made for you. So it just, you just automatically feel better with a custom piece on.”

The Maine Attraction offers traditional tailoring services for men and women. Council is set to debut his women’s collection this Fall.

You can learn more about The Maine Attraction by clicking here.