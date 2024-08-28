Connecticut In Color: Venture Farming Institute seeks to grow Connecticut's BIPOC farmers

A farming education program here in Connecticut is assisting Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) who are farmers just breaking into the profession. It’s in its second year and those associated with it say it's moving the needle in diversifying the field of farming in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“I would say, Freedom, this has all been an experiment,” said Alexis Perrin, a grower in East Hampton as she brought her former instructor around her small homestead.

She sits on roughly an acre set back in the woods. It's where she has decided to get into the growing game more seriously.

“It was a bit of a hobby that has turned into a bit of a passion,” Perrin said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She moved from New York City to Connecticut a few years back with her partner during the pandemic. But her love for growing flowers goes back to her roots. Her mother and grandmother both had a passion for flower growing.

“As I was doing it, I found a sense of peace and connection with the nature,” she said.

Since moving to East Hampton, she has had a chance to expand her operation a little. She was attending state sponsored workshops and other events to learn about growing. It was through the workshops she learned about the Venture Farming Institute.

“They met us where we were at, and they were very much aware of us as individuals,” she said.

The program run by “One Freedom for All” is in its second year. Perrin was part of the first crop of 20 farmers that went through the program.

The institute works with Keeney Park Sustainability Project, and African Alliance of Rhode Island to create opportunity for BIPOC farmers on both sides of the state line.

When we met Perrin, she took an opportunity to show Hector Gerardo, who goes by the name Freedom, around the farm Wednesday. He is co-director of the Venture Farming Institute and is the Executive Director of “One Freedom for All."

“We wanted to make sure BIPOC farmers had a space where they can farm again from seed to sell,” said Gerardo.

Freedom was inspired by a similar program he went through in New York City. He wanted to bring a similar style to Connecticut. Training includes everything from growing to harvesting, woodworking, botany, and irrigation.

It’s totally free for the 20 farmers selected to attend each year. All workshops are BIPOC lead.

“To make sure, BIPCO communities, BIPOC farmers can see themselves in the farm, can see themselves in the people that are working those workshops,” Gerardo said. “Create that symbiotic relationship with the soil we have lost again, and farm and feed our communities.”

The institute is named after Venture Smith. According to the Haddam Historical Society, he was a slave, born Broteer Furro, who purchased his freedom and successfully farmed a homestead in Haddam in the late 1700s. He eventually bought his family's freedom as well.

“He represents so much of the work we are trying to do with this program,” Freedom said, “It was a no brainer choosing someone with so much history.”

UConn Extension helped secure the funding for the program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program still has a third year to go, and according to UConn extension, the goals are clear.

“To reduce barriers for socially disadvantaged, historically underserved farmers so they have a better opportunity to access programs and services,” said Jiff Martin, with UConn Extension.

Freedom sees a future where the institute owns its own permanent 100-acre spot for farmer training and learning.

“They can go from the classroom straight to the field where they have a space to farm,” said Gerardo.

Perrin, though she has graduated from the program, can’t undersell its value. She see's opportunity to expand an already growing project called "Grow 2 Give" where she offers flowers for free to community members.

She said she now sees a future where growing consumes a bigger space on her land. Not just for her, but for her community as well.

“My whole goal is if I can grow it, I can give it,” said Perrin.