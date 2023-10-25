Connecticut nurses write book to empower Latina nursing community

A group of nurses, led by one right here in Connecticut, decided to use their words to represent the experiences they share as a part of a group far too small, Latinas in nursing.

Tina Loarte Rodriguez, the associate director of health and equity at the Yale New Haven Hospital, is one of more than 4 million people who make up the backbone of America's healthcare system, she's a nurse.

The book "Latinas in Nursing" aims to shorten the disparity of Latinas within nursing.

"So it was actually a night in December, I was looking for books about Latinos in nursing, and I couldn't find any. Because I did not find any, I was convinced to write one," Rodriguez said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Despite making up the fastest-growing ethnic group in the nation, Rodriguez is still in the minority as a Latina nurse. A reality she hopes to change for the benefit of the entire healthcare system and especially patients.

"There's a huge disproportion between the population that are coming into the healthcare facilities, hospitals, clinics and the trained professionals who look like them and who understand their cultural nuances by speaking their language," Rodriguez said.

Through the language, the shared background and lived experiences, Rodriguez remembered how challenging her journey to become a healthcare professional was at times.

Because of that, Rodriguez wrote a book for people like her and those who aspire to be where she is. "Latinas in Nursing" was a result of two years of brainstorming and a decision to fund the book herself.

Rodriguez points out that the shared perspective of others who are thriving is a critical resource to those who might be considering the same career.

"You can definitely see that as a Latina nurse comes into a patient room, their guard drops and they instantly get more comfortable," says the associate director, who points out that patients remind her constantly about the need for diversity in the medical field.

"Because of that familiarity and those cultural alliances, there's an ease understanding more of kind of their home life and what they understand about the instructions or the treatment plan," Rodriguez continued.

Kim Kim is one of the book's co-authors, who's now a registered nurse in the nursing program the at University of St. Joseph, who says that seeing her first Latina nurse educator was an inspiring game-changer.

It's the kind of inspiration she hopes to be for the next generation of nurses, Kim said.

According to Kim, "Having full representation, and all of those roles really impacts students and families to feel like their child would be in a great learning environment."

It's a tool Rodriguez wished for when she began her nursing journey is a reality for the Latinas on the same path, and it will hopefully send the message that there's a place for them, too.

"You're not alone. I see you, I recognize you, and I'm here for you. And I hope that this book is a channel for you to also feel that power," Rodriguez said.

For more information about the "Latinas in Nursing" book, please click here.