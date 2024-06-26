CT woman advocates for low-income, single parent families in Middletown

Shanay Fulton turned her personal struggles into her mission to be a fierce advocate for families in need.

She is also part of the LGBTQ community and was selected to be one of three grand marshals in this year's Pride parade in Middletown, the largest LGBTQ festival in the state.

"I was actually really shocked. I said, 'Me? Like, why me? What made you choose me?'" said Fulton.

It's a big honor that goes to someone who is making a difference in their community. This year, each grand marshal was given $1,000 to donate to an organization of their choice.

"I chose to donate to Middletown Works. Middletown Works is like my baby," said Fulton.

Fulton has been involved in Middletown Works since 2017, an initiative that supports low-income, single-parent families.

According to its website, the city of Middletown is home to more than 4,500 single-parent families. Of these families, 35% are living at or below the federal poverty level, which is an annual income of $24,600 for a family of four.

"The goal is for us to assist parents with some of the barriers that they're experiencing, whether it's housing, education, workforce development, benefits cliffs," said Fulton.

This work hits close to home for Fulton as she has had to overcome many challenges in her adult life, including homelessness and domestic violence, all while taking care of her young son.

"I actually had a case manager, and it was a wonderful, wonderful woman. I found myself every day, when I was in the homeless shelter, knocking on her office door because I was like I want to get out of here," said Fulton.

Today, Fulton advocates for families on the local and state level. She is also the author of 'Peace. Happiness. Love.' A book about her journey and a guide to help others.

Fulton has been the initiative director for Middletown Works for three years and has helped several families get back on their feet, including a mother of five.

"A day in the life can be hectic," said Cameron English, of Middletown.

English says Fulton has connected her with resources to help grow her business and provide for her family.

"Having people that are in your corner that are similar to Shanay. Me and her have similar experiences so just having that ear is great," said English.

"There's one thing to have a passion, and it is one thing to have a purpose, and this is my purpose," said Fulton.