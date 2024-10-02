Former Connecticut woman now living dream of working on NASA moon mission

Jackelynne Silva-Martinez, also known as Jacky, was born and raised for most of her adolescence in Cusco, Peru.

“It was a lot of fun activities growing up there, going to cultural sites every weekend and learning what we had in the past,” Silva-Martinez said.

Early on, Silva-Martinez remembers her parents exposing her to different educational opportunities. Her mom was a business administrator and her dad a math and physics professor.

“It was a lot of different activities that was giving me the idea that I want to do something related to science, in general. I really didn’t think I’m going to work in space because we didn't have that over there,” she added.

What didn’t seem like an opportunity at the time, was right around the corner. At 15 years old, Silva-Martinez moved to New Jersey where she finished high school and attended Rutgers University. She recalls working with a professor and being really interested in learning about aerospace structures and settlements on the moon.

“I was like, yeah I see myself doing this for my work going forward,” Silva-Martinez said.

Silva-Martinez spent some time in Connecticut before moving on to her dream job. First, she interned at Pratt & Whitney, and then taught at Goodwin College, which is now Goodwin University.

“We lived there for three years and built a lot of community,” she added.

While in East Hartford, she founded the Center of Science, Leadership, and Culture, a program that helps educate young children in STEM here in our state and internationally.

“Not only was my son born in Connecticut, but this Center of Science, Leadership and Culture was born there,” Silva-Martinez said. “I wanted to get to my Hispanic community and teach them what I have been learning in my degree, conferences and work.”

In the present day, Dr. Silva-Martinez works in Houston, Texas at the NASA Johnson Space Center, as an Artemis Mission Integrator for the Moon to Mars program. Which means, she works with a team to help make sure different departments are communicating on projects related to human space travel.

“Anything you see in the missions with astronauts, we lead those efforts,” Silva-Martinez said.

Right now, she is working on the next mission into space, called Artemis ll, where four astronauts will orbit the moon.

NASA’s goal is to establish a long-term presence on the moon for science and exploration. Which is something Jacky is really excited to be a part of.

“So, going there to stay there, to build a structure that would help more people go there to learn more about the moon and have structures there,” Silva-Martinez said.

When asked if she is proud of her accomplishments, Silva-Martinez said nothing was handed to her, everything took a lot of work.

“It was a lot of looking and searching for those opportunities but I think it's worth it and not only for me but for my family,” Silva-Martinez said.

Her advice for the next generation and families is to invest in education.