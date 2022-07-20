Girls Empowerment Summer Camp Seeks Hartford Area Campers

Camp LiveGirl is coming to the Hartford region.

For a few weeks each summer in New Canaan, about 50 girls spend a few weeks focused on realizing the best version of themselves through bonding and learning with their peers at Camp LiveGirl.

The camp is the summer program of the LiveGirl nonprofit which focuses on building confident, inclusive women leaders through mentoring and development. The camp brings the girls from all backgrounds together for one week sessions teaching a little bit of everything from public speaking to virtual reality, STEM to crafts, social media and more.

“LiveGirl is all about making sure that girls feel empowered. In whatever space, whatever capacity, from middle school all the way to high school, we make girls feel that they are valued and they belong wherever they are” said LiveGirl Program Director Shamare Holmes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Just giving them space and opportunity to grow, to laugh, to cry if need be. To learn, also to feel community within themselves, as a community of girls, growing girls," Holmes said.

“From fifth grade to eighth grade, you see a lot of confidence drops, especially because they’re going through puberty and it’s a really difficult transitional time for a lot of these women, so having a space to be around other women, likeminded women with amazing role models to look up to including staff from LiveGirl and speakers that come in is just incredibly impactful,” said Assistant Camp Director Tatyanna Molina.

“Everyone is just constantly learning from each other, and everyone really is given the space to offer something special and authentic” camp counselor Ellie Parkhill said.

Campers who spoke with NBC Connecticut say what they’re learning and the bonds they’re building will stay with them year-round.

“It just shows me that you have confidence, you have your voice, you have something inside you to change the world,” Jordyn Rivera said.

“It’s just amazing being able to have this experience…which I wouldn’t have been able to,” Nia Forbes said.

In August, the camp will head to the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury and welcome a new set of campers from the Hartford area. LiveGirl leaders say they want girls from outside Fairfield County to experience the special thing their camp builds each summer.

“Hopefully we have just as much impact in the Hartford region as we do in Fairfield County” said Holmes.

Many former campers come back to be camp counselors, counting what they learned during their summers at LiveGirl among the keys to their personal success.

“A bunch of different types of people come here Different races, different ages, different pronouns and things like that. I think meeting a whole bunch of different people from different place can be really important,” Meah Yorke said.

"I love the community and the environment. The girls are super nice. It involves everyone, I just love it,” said counselor Serenity Mayhew, who is set to head to college on a full athletic scholarship this fall.

Camp LiveGirl will take place in Simsbury at Ethel Walker from August 15 to 19 for rising fifth to eighth grade girls.

The camp has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs to provide bus transportation to Ethel Walker. There are scholarships available for families that apply.

You can learn more about Camp LiveGirl and apply here.