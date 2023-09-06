Hartford church leader uses music and faith to encourage bone marrow donation

This weekend, Billy Powell is hoping that the music of his faith that’s sustained his family in a trying time will bring the community together to rejoice – and learn more about becoming organ donors.

For Powell and his wife Joi, in 2021, everything changed when she was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer. Then in just 12 months’ time, he received a cancer diagnosis as well. He has a rare form of lymphoma.

As these two still-young people – parents to a daughter and son - tried to navigate a challenge that might seem insurmountable, they started the Allen Nicole Foundation - their middle names - to help others dealing with struggles as a result of medical issues.

“While in the hospital, we realized that we were very fortunate to have a very large support system in our family, in our church and friends,” Powell said.

The spirit of that foundation is what led him to get to work when Joi’s cancer claimed her life in May at just 41 years old.

While in the hospital, Powell learned that people of color are dramatically less likely to sign up to be marrow donors. Be The Match, the leading marrow and stem cell registry, said Black people make up less than a million of their registrants, less than 8%.

This Saturday, inside his church Latter Rain Christian Fellowship, Powell will host the first installment of the foundation’s first Music and Health Concert series.

“We just started to brainstorm this idea that maybe we should use what influence I have as a musician to help get the attention of people, and then we give them the information," Powell said.

Gospel acts will take the stage and at the entrance. Attendees can receive information about bone marrow donation and have the chance to sign up for the registry on the spot.

“God told me, 'I’m giving you this healing but you cant leave a disparity in the numbers.' You will be given the opportunity to get the information on bone marrow donation, as well as an opportunity to join the donor pool with a simple cheek swab at each event” Powell said.

