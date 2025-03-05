Hartford Lions Soccer Academy to host inaugural fundraiser at Dunkin' Park

Kenniel Martin’s story begins in Jamaica. He was born and later learned to play soccer on the island.

Martin still remembers a school principal who taught him it’s important to think beyond the sport.

“Because at the end of the day soccer can only do so much, but when you focus on the human being, the person, it has a more lasting impact,” Martin, Hartford Lions Soccer Academy founder and executive director, said.

Martin eventually moved to Connecticut and played soccer at Weaver High School and the University of Hartford. After graduating, he played professionally overseas.

“You get a certain appreciation for the sport when you are in the professional environment and professional space, where it’s not just fun and games,” Martin said.

In 2018, Martin founded the Hartford Lions Soccer Academy as a way to give back to the community.

“For me personally, the goal was to create an organization that is bigger than soccer,” Martin said. “It is a youth development organization that essentially uses the sport of soccer to connect with kids and we use the sport of soccer as a vehicle not just to connect with the kids, but with the families as well.”

Through the organization, youth ranging in ages from three to 15 can play soccer year-round. At the same time, families have access to critical resources.

“We will have seminars, whether it is financial literacy seminars, mental health seminars and Black excellence seminars,” Martin said.

Martin said he wanted the organization to have a holistic approach both helping children on the field and in their personal lives. The academy has three core pillars - vision, discipline and community.

On March 22, the organization is hosting its inaugural fundraising gala called “L.I.O.N.: Leaders in Our Nation” at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford.

The keynote address will be presented by State Senator Doug McCrory, an advocate for education and community empowerment.

Guests will also enjoy live entertainment, networking opportunities and a glimpse into the academy’s impactful work.

“Every single penny raised for that event will go towards our program and will go towards on and off the field activities,” Martin said.

Funds will support soccer training programs and league operations, including the Lioness League, which focuses on engaging girls and women in soccer. You can buy tickets here.