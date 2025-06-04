Hartford police officers and firefighters prepare for annual CommUnity soccer match

The competition is heating up between the Hartford Police Department and Hartford Fire Department ahead of the second annual CommUnity soccer match.

“It gets super competitive, but it gets done in a healthy way, there is nothing wrong with competition, it's for bragging rights,” Hartford Lions Soccer Academy founder Kenniel Martin said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Last year, police officers walked away with a 2-1 win.

“It was hard fought, the game was back and forth the entire game, really anybody could have won,” Hartford Police Capt. Jeff Rousseau said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Artie Rosa, the firefighter's union president, said the match is about something greater between the two departments.

“We serve the community together, and sometimes we respond to calls in tandem, they are there for the safety of the incident and we are sometimes there for a medical reason, etc. but it takes a group effort,” Rosa said.

A sentiment Rousseau echoes.

“We all serve the community, we have a strong bond with the community, we love Hartford, and it is great to be able to have this event in front of all the families and kids of the Hartford community,” Rousseau added.

The game is put on by the nonprofit organization Hartford Lions Soccer Academy. The gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Trinity Health Stadium with a parent versus kid's game.

“The parents are way more competitive than the kids, believe it or not the parents want to win more than the kids. It’s a lot of fun,” Martin said.

The kids will first receive certificates for completing their season and then police and firefighters will take the field to play.

“The game is a wonderful thing for the city of Hartford, I’m standing on the field I grew up literally 500 feet from here,” Rosa said.

Martin said he started this tradition for a few reasons - wanting to make soccer accessible and affordable to all kids in the Greater Hartford area and to make stronger relationships between police, fire and families.

“It's different when you see them in a police officer uniform or firefighter uniform versus a soccer uniform, this is going to add a more human element to it, to see them upfront just like us,” Martin said.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said the soccer match shines a positive light on why first responders take the job.

“People sign up for these jobs as first responders because they care about people, they care about the communities they serve and there is no better visualization of that than this here,” Mayor Arunan Arulampalam (D-Hartford) said.

The event is free. For more information on tickets, click here.