Hartford's Proud marching band helping to keep youth off the streets

Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corp. isn’t your average afterschool or summer program.

“Hartford's Proud is everything,” said co-founder Terry Starks. “It’s one big happy family. We integrate sound, movement and artistry over the overall development of young people.”

Since 2013, Terry and her husband Duffy have run the HBCU show-styled marching band program for the youth in Hartford. She says they’ve had over a thousand young people, ages five to 24, go through the program.

“As soon as they get here, they’re kind of nervous,” said Terry's son Nevaehn Stevens who has been drumming for 12 years. “If they stay at least two or three days, they’ll find a best friend here really quickly.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The kids practice at the Swift Factory in Hartford four times a week for two hours a day.

“They never had lessons,” said co-founder Duffy Starks. “Everyone teaches everyone. You know, what you learn you teach the next one. And when they get on that floor it shows it. It shows how they work together; it shows the collaboration.”

The group, which is made up of drummers and dancers, performs across the country at least 100 times a year. They have been featured in the Connecticut Sun’s halftime show and performed at the Governor’s Inaugural Ball.

“It’s fun because we actually like go out and perform for the community and give them entertainment,” said dancer KeAndre Kerr.

Drummer Joel Bewry, 10, agrees.

“I feel excellent,” he said. “Excited, proud and amazing, because I like to perform in front of people.”

The kids come from all over Hartford including the North and South Ends. The Starks say their mission is to keep kids off the streets.

“If the kids don’t have something structured to do, they will find something else to do,” said Terry. “And chances are it’s not positive.”

“It’s easy to get into the wrong direction,” said Duffy. “It’s hard to get out of the right direction, if you’re going the right way.”

For parents like Tiffany West, it’s a way to keep her seven-year-old twin boys safe.

“One of my sons was a victim of gun violence,” she said. “They get so excited when they learn a new beat, when they meet someone new, when it’s time to perform. The look on my baby’s face is reassuring that they’re still there, because they still struggle, obviously, from that type of trauma.”

As for the future, Terry and Duffy’s son is already leading the way.

“The kids all love me. They see me as their older brother,” said Stevens. “I want to come back after I graduate, teach them better things, teach them what I learned.”

Stevens' plans include playing in the marching band at Morgan State University.