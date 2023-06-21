Husband and wife pastors in New Britain help people in recovery

In New Britain, a husband and wife team of ministers are taking their work to help people in substance use recovery to the community at a place called New Life II.

For pastors Evelyn and Dana Smith, everyday in New Britain is about helping people through their community outreach center on West Main Street.

Together they run new life II - the state’s first Black-owned, faith-based, peer led recovery center - where they work with people trying to get out of addiction, those in recovery and those just fighting through the challenges of day-to-day life.

It’s work they’re uniquely qualified to do, since they each spent decades battling addictions themselves.

For the last year through their community center and since 2016 in their separate recovery house, they work to give the hundreds they serve the resources to pull themselves up without judgement.

“Before they come here, they already heard that you drink too much. They already heard that you use too much. We don't even bring that up. 'What do you need?'” said pastor Dana Smith.

“We help the people in the neighborhood navigate around mental health, addiction, trauma, food services, food pantries, anything they may need,” said pastor Evelyn Smith.

Clients can come to be connected to recovery housing, job programs, to use the phone or computer, to get clean clothes or even a bus pass.

They chose the name New Life to acknowledge the recovery facility of the same name where they met and because of the opportunity they hope to give to all who come through their doors.

“We come to give them new life…Not only just a bed,” said Evelyn.

You can learn more about New Life II here.