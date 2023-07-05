‘IMPerfect' clothing line inspired by teen with Down syndrome

It’s a play on words to celebrate a young man who came into the world to change his parents’ lives for good, and spread a message that’s now being felt all over Connecticut and beyond.

Jeyden Gomez is perfect just the way he is. The 18 year-old was born with down syndrome and a few years ago, his parents Carlos and Leslie Gomez started a clothing line to celebrate him – Imperfect By Pop - and help everyone see the perfect, despite the challenge.

Pop is Jeyden’s nickname. Carlos Gomez says the idea came to him in his sleep one night.

“I'm going to take the word imperfect and make it, “I'm perfect.” I'm going to change the I-M to a different color. So when people see it, it says, ‘Imperfect’ or 'I am perfect,’ because every child is perfect,” Gomez said.

That phrase “IMPerfect” is now emblazoned on sweatshirts, t-shirts, jogging sets and more - available online and at pop-up events the Gomez family visits across Connecticut and beyond.

They’ve also made shirts to benefit special needs families. Many of the merchandise photos on the website were taken by Leslie, a professional photographer by day. Jeyden models much of the clothing, and his infectious smile radiates in every image.

Leslie says when Jeyden was born, the realization that he had down syndrome was something that could’ve broken her. But in his 18 years of life, he’s changed her for the better every day.

Now, the message of the clothes made for him seems to be spreading to everyone they’ve met on this journey.

“We receive so much support from our community, whether they had a disability or not, that it becomes a general message for anyone, whether you have a disability or not. And that is what we love the most,” Leslie said.

Jeyden is doing all he can to show how special he is. He just graduated from Bloomfield High School and plans to continue his education with vocational training and work - all while continuing to light up his parents’ lives.

Jeyden has been a child and a teacher for his parents, who have a special message for other loved ones of people with special needs.

“I cannot imagine myself without my son, he is perfect for us. Your child is going to touch the world in a whole different way. Count it as a blessing and roll with it,” Leslie said.

You can shop the full Imperfect By Pop Collection by clicking here.