Indian dance group in Connecticut helps keep children in touch with their roots

Telling stories through elaborate dance and music while keeping in touch with their Indian roots. A local dance group in Connecticut, Layavinyasa, is helping children keep in touch with their heritage.

Clapping to the pace of her tempo, Sarada Nori is guiding her students through their performance. All of them practicing an Indian classical dance called Kuchipudi.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It has hand gestures. It’s got rhythm with the feet and a lot of storytelling,” Nori said.

She dedicates her time teaching students as an artistic director for the dance group, Layavinyasa, which is based in Glastonbury. Nori has around 50 students ranging from kindergarteners to high schoolers, doing about 20 performances a year across the state.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Their work ethic is wonderful. They learn a lot of discipline. They understand there are several components in the dance form,” she said.

Those components include hand gestures flowing to lyrics of the music, many of which are based in Hindu religious subjects. Nori says it’s an important oral tradition.

“It’s a storytelling tool and technique that can pretty much showcase anything that’s globally relevant,” she said.

For 18-year-old Jahnavi Keelu, one performance that focused on addressing climate change and the environment resonated the most with her.

“That’s really interesting to like connect, being able to connect the current world situation through an ancient dance form,” she said.

A form 17-year-old Samiksha Maheswaran says allows her to embrace her Indian roots and bring confidence to herself. She hopes the performances allow children, particularly young Indian girls to be proud of who they are.

“I think it’s so valuable to see other people doing something that maybe some people are afraid of because I know embracing your culture is definitely difficult,” she said.

Nori’s daughter, 15-year-old Sahaana Akella, believes Kuchipudi has a powerful way of sending a message that can transcend cultures.

“We’re conveying a message through our body language and so I think body language and dance is a universal language in itself,” she said.

A language these girls say allow them to be their true selves as Indian Americans.

“It’s really help me become who I am today, and I can’t imagine myself not dancing,” Akella said.