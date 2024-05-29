La BoriChina restaurant in Waterbury prepares to celebrate one year

During lunch time, the kitchen is sizzling and the line to order is always moving at La BoriChina in Waterbury.

“I feel proud it is a success,” La BoriChina owner Patricia Law Li said.

“I love the food, it is always so fresh,” Johanna Garcia said

Owner Patricia Law Li said her family has been in the restaurant business since the 1980s.

“My parents and all my family are the ones in the kitchen,” she added.

Law Li’s parents are Chinese, but she was born and raised in Puerto Rico, where the family once operated five restaurants.

“Puerto Rico is something else and it is beautiful,” Law Li said. “It is just an honor to be from there.”

Growing up and being proud of both cultures, Law Li decided to bring a mixture of Puerto Rican style Chinese food to Connecticut. First, she started with a food truck in 2021.

“I had lines like hours of wait,” Law Li said.

With the demand being so high, Patricia decided to open a restaurant in Waterbury. In each corner, there are images that highlight her family’s background.

“The logo itself has the coqui, and then it also has a panda, the Puerto Rican flag and it also has me as a Chinese lady in the logo,” Law Li explained.

On the menu, you can find a combination of Puerto Rican favorites like mofongo and sweet plantains, and Chinese classics like fried rice and lo mien, all with a little twist.

“It is a mixture of the Spanish seasoning, with the Chinese seasoning together,” Law Li said.

There are also a wide selection of desserts like flan, tres leches cake, and a red velvet cheesecake.

It’s the food that keeps drawing customers back, like Johanna Garcia.

“It's a nice mixture together and it is so tasteful and delicious, each and every time I come,” Garcia added.

La BoriChina is celebrating one year at the brick-and-mortar this July and Law Li already has her eyes set on opening a second location.