Little Miss Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford to appear in Disney show

Lyla-Grace Arzuaga enjoys the big stage.

“I like watching my favorite celebrities on TV and I feel like I’m going to be like them one day,” Lyla-Grace Arzuaga, of Bristol, said.

The 8-year-old has a goal of one day winning an Oscar. So far, she has built a resume full of modeling.

“She did her first print model job for Babies R Us back in the day when she was three weeks old and then from there, she kept getting jobs, she was actually the baby model for Huggies for a little bit, which was a great job,” Amaryllis Rodriguez, of Bristol, said.

Lyla also modeled Halloween costumes, including dressing as a flamingo and ladybug. Now, she’s got her eyes on a new gig.

This spring, she will tape voiceover lines in English and Spanish for Disney Junior’s Sofia the First. Lyla’s mom, Amaryllis Rodriguez, said the role is a gift to her family’s Puerto Rican legacy.

“She is at this age where she doesn’t understand how important or special it is so I can’t wait until she is older to realize,” Rodriguez said.

“My grandma is in her 90s, so she is much older, for her to watch it when it comes out and see the next generation is still living on within our family and through our family, it brings so much pride because I know she has sacrificed so much, my mom has sacrificed so much," she continued.

Lyla is also the Little Miss Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford. It’s a title her mom once held proudly.

“My favorite thing about learning from my mom is that it pays off and she gets proud of me,” Lyla said.

“Pageantry does give her a lot of confidence,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she has seen the pageantry program grow through CICD Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade. The organization connects the young girls to the community.

On Tuesday, Lyla attended an event that celebrated a group of Latina women for their successes.

“So, to see that now and have my daughter see that it is remarkable, because I don’t remember seeing that so much as a kid growing up,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said seeing other women succeed shows her daughter that anything is possible through hard work. She added that Lyla already shows a commitment to practicing, showing up and having a good attitude.

“So, any little goal that she sets for herself, she literally works at it every single day until it is perfect, or as good as she can do it so as a parent for me that’s all I want is to see her work for whatever she wants and go for it,” Rodriguez said.

Details on the airdate of the show will be announced at a later date.