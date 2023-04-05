Mexican Couple Opens North Haven Pizzeria

At Venezia Pizza in North Haven, the owners are serving up many traditional Italian dishes, while also paying homage to their roots.

“If you come, we have a little touch of Mexico,” Venezia Pizza co-owner Maria Flores said.

Maria and Saul Flores have been married for almost 25 years - their love language is cooking.

Saul worked at an Italian restaurant for several years, while Maria cooked Mexican dishes.

Back in July, the couple, originally from Mexico, opened a breakfast and lunch food truck in New Haven.

“It is my dream, because everybody comes here for something different from my country,” Venezia Pizza co-owner Saul Flores said.

The business partners had bigger dreams to one day open up a restaurant.

“We were working a lot. A food truck is a lot of work because we don’t have a restaurant or storage. So, we have to wake up every day at 4 o’clock in the morning, so it was a lot of work. We slept three or four hours every day," said Maria.

Their ambitions and hard work paid off two weeks ago. The food truck is now for sale and the couple is settling in as pizzeria owners.

“We never thought we were going to grow so fast, but friends and family support us,” Maria said.

Maria and Saul don’t want to lose sight of where they came from, that’s why there is a little bit of Mexico on their menu, including drinks and a Mexican pie.

They hope is to continue expanding their food items and add desserts like flan and churros.

The owners want customers to experience love at first bite.

“Everybody is welcomed, our food is delicious, and our food is made with a lot, a lot of love,” Maria said.

Venezia Pizza is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 9 p.m.