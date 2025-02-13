New Haven artist sheds light on Black male influences in new exhibit

A New Haven artist is stepping into the spotlight. Marquis Brantley’s exhibit “Made Visible: Unveiled Roots” is a tribute to the Black men in his life and the positive impacts they’ve made.

Looking through the front windows of the Creative Arts Workshop, he’s seen working on one of his pieces, a portrait of his son, Marquis Brantley Jr.

“I love what I do, man,” Brantley said.

He said it means a lot to have the paintings of the men as his first solo artist exhibit.

“It’s just really, really gratifying to have this moment,” he said, adding that "Made Visible: Unveiled Roots" is a depiction of the importance of Black men seen through the lens of his family.

From his young son who just lost another tooth, to a giant painting of his father.

Intertwined in the stories behind the subjects, are the perfectly imperfect relationships they represent that are sometimes found in families.

“A lot of my reasoning for being an artist is because of my dad, and I feel like I’m living my dream for him,” Brantley said.

Brantley said they have worked on their relationship over the years and his father was so moved when he saw the portrait through the huge front windows, it took several minutes for him to come inside.

“He has his struggles, and he never really supported me a lot, so it means a lot. That’s why he’s my giant, no matter what,” Brantley said.

Some portraits are set on a background that relates to each man, and they will be completed, or unveiled, throughout the exhibit run.

“I’m just trying to highlight the things that they love to do and how much they meant to me," Brantley said.

Growing up in New Haven’s Newhallville neighborhood, Brantley said art kept him out of trouble.

“That was something that kept my head straight. Between that and the sports. And my mom, too, because I didn’t want to let her down,” Brantley said.

The exhibit also pays tribute to his 10 uncles. But he said it’s his brother who inspired him to become an artist, that drives the theme behind many of the pieces.

“My brother, he was like always you know, my protector,” Brantley said of his older brother, who also considered him a protector.

There are multiple pieces of the two, as well as a New Haven teen caught between sports and the streets, a young boy tattooed in love and sports and entertainment icons.

Brantley said this moment is huge for Black artists. He said more opportunities like this are needed in the artist space.

“More exhibits, more grants, more residencies - especially residencies. I wish they had more housing for artists," Brantley said.

He’s excited to have made it this far, and hopes his art continues grow and inspire. You can catch Brantley on display now through March 1 at the Creative Arts Workshop.

“I feel so alive, and I feel so good. And, man, I really truly feel like I’m living a dream right," he said.