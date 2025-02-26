Pastor reflects on church's 206-year history in New Haven

After some discussion about moving, Varick Memorial AME Zion Church is staying at its historic Dixwell Avenue location.

Families have gathered there for nearly 115 years, but the story of the church runs even longer than that.

“It’s an honor to stand where our ancestors have stood, to look out and see what our ancestors have built,” Dr. Kelcy GL Steele, pastor of Varick Memorial AME Zion Church, said.

Steele has led Varick Church for the last nine years. His time as pastor is part of 206 years of the church’s history.

“We have spirited worship, we are touching every area of our community, we are addressing social issues, so it’s an honor,” Steele said.

They’ve worked to aid people by holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics, food pantries and even addiction recovery sessions.

“We allow individuals come through weekly to talk about their issues and situations, and taking them through the 12 steps of wellness,” Steele said.

Varick Memorial AME Zion Church is the second oldest AME church in the country, founded in 1818. Its current home is a cornerstone in the Dixwell neighborhood, built in 1908 at the corner of Charles Street and Dixwell Avenue.

That's why discussions on moving were tough.

“And then we weighed that against the historical significance of our church and we weighed it upon how would our ancestors feel?” Steele said.

So they decided to stay and honor two centuries of history dating all the way back to when the church was founded by 35 enslaved people.

“They founded the church, and they were looking for ecclesiastical freedom,” Dawn Slade, a Varick Church historian, said.

Slade and Patricia Solomon are compiling the vast history of the church.

“We had a huge part in the underground railroad,” Slade said. “Harriett Tubman, she belonged to the AME Zion Church.”

And they’re working on documenting the icons who stood before it.

“Booker T. Washington of course, which was someone that I idolize, made his last public address from this very pulpit,” Steele said.

“The young man, his name was William Jackson, heard him at Woolsey Hall, but he came here that night and said, ‘Oh my goodness, I enjoyed you at Woolsey Hall, but I love this speech better,’” Slade said.

The history is also captured in the stained-glass windows in the sanctuary. One in particular marks the Black Yale Dinning Club waiters of 1909.

“That’s my favorite stained-glass window. Why? Because it shows that we were organized,” Solomon said.

Church members say they will continue to grow and expand their impact.

“This is the institution that always had the African-Americans' back. They spoke to societal ills, they brought about change,” Steele said.

This time in society is when he said more people should seek the church, and when the church needs its people.

“And if we don’t support our own institutions, we will regret it in the long run," Steele said.

So, after 206 years, the doors of Varick Memorial AME Zion Church are always open.

“We are created by slaves, but we’re embracing all people,” Solomon said.