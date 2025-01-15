Sneakerhead enthusiasts open Kicksmith Studio in Norwalk

Matt Smith and Gregg Self, by definition, are the ultimate sneakerheads.

“Just growing up, my brothers, my uncles, my cousins wanted Sega Genesis or Nintendo, but I was like want shoes,” Kicksmith Studio co-founder Gregg Self said. “I would draw sneakers during my fun time or spare time I would just draw shoes.”

“At a young age, I think I figured out I could express myself through footwear and that’s kind of what I have always been doing,” Kicksmith Studio co-founder Matt Smith said.

Self said he would wear his favorite sneakers, which are the Air Jordan Concord Elevens, until the end.

“That is literally the greatest sneaker of all time. When it’s time for me to go, put those in my coffin,” Self said.

The two men met through a mutual friend because of their passion for sneakers.

“We went online a few times, talked about sneakers, I would send him pictures of sneakers I got, he would do the same, and I’m like this guy speaks my language, he speaks my language, and sneakers literally gave me one of my best friends,” Self said.

The best friends-now turned business partners are empowering creativity one lace at a time. In November, they opened Kicksmith Studio in Norwalk.

“We love sneakers, we want to teach people about sneaker culture, we think it’s for everybody, it’s unique to everybody, so we want to create a really cool opportunity for people to customize their own sneakers,” Smith said.

The concept is similar to paint and sip events, there is a bar for adults, people bring their own sneakers and create unique designs from scratch.

For private events, the company can coordinate to buy sneakers for a large group. The goal is to provide a fun and inclusive space where anyone can be an artist.

“We challenged ourselves to create an environment that anybody would feel comfortable in. That's really important for us because we don’t want people to think ‘oh that's not for me,’ it actually is for you,” Smith said.

There are different materials to add to your sneakers, including laces, leathers and more. The co-founder's biggest piece of advice is to trust the process.

“We don’t make any mistakes, we are very big on this is your work because you are wearing this, this is a one-of-one piece,” Self said.

The new business venture has extra meaning to the two fathers. This is the first time they are both entrepreneurs and they hope to serve as role models to the next generation.

“I think for us the proud moment was getting to cut that ribbon and say we have ownership of something, this is a thing we put time and effort into too,” Smith said.

“Our kids are saying ‘hey, dad is doing this, my dad did that,’ that is one thing also from being low income or whatever the case is, we are serving as a face to a certain extent,” Self said.

So far, they have seen a huge interest from the community. The co-founders have hosted kids' birthday parties, corporate and private events, bachelor parties and much more.

They wish to continue growing, each time hoping the artist leaves feeling more confident than they walked in.

“They walk out with such happiness. ‘I did this, I did that,’ and it's such a way for us to give back to people the experiences we have had,” Self said.