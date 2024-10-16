Souls to the Polls early voting rally to be held in Waterbury on Sunday

This is the first general election in Connecticut where voters can head to the polls early.

“We have an opportunity in the State of Connecticut to embrace early voting, which is really great for marginalized communities or individuals in our circle that we would like to encourage to vote,” Greater Waterbury NAACP President Wendy Tyson-Wood said.

From Monday, October 21 to Sunday, November 3, voters can cast their ballots at a designated early voting location. Ahead of the 14-day window, the Greater Waterbury NAACP, in collaboration with local churches and organizations, is hosting a Souls to the Polls early voting rally on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1p.m.

“Where we are encouraging individuals to learn about early voting, get out the vote,” Tyson-Wood added. “There are plenty of avenues out there to learn about the different candidates and align them to what your soul is saying.”

The event is part of the WhyWaitCT initiative, which encourages civic engagement. Tyson-Wood said she participated in early voting during the primary election.

“The biggest benefit to me was the peace of mind that I did my duty to this country and then I honored myself and honored my ancestors who fought for us to have that right,” Tyson-Wood said.

During Sunday’s rally at Mount Olive A.M.E Zion Church, organizers will provide attendees with information regarding registration, who’s eligible to vote, and much more.

“Whether you are re-entry, whether you are aging, if you are looking for rides to the polls and really just to encourage people and motivate them to why,” Tyson-Wood added.

Politicians from across the state are invited to sit and listen in during the event. There will be several speakers from local organizations talking about the issues that are most important in Waterbury.

“It is a non-partisan event. We think any opportunity you get to listen to voters, I think is just a powerful message you can take back to your respective campaigns in making sure you are dealing with those issues,” Tyson-Wood said.

Pastor Kelsey Hopson said leading up the event, the church has been helping people register to vote on Sundays.

“Our vote is our voice, and it is important that we lift up our voice so that we can be heard,” Hopson said.

The deadline to register to vote by mail, online or in-person is Friday, Oct. After that, voters can participate in same-day registration during the early voting period or on election day.

“Waterbury was actually recognized as one of the best towns for election day registration. We registered over 900 people in one day,” Waterbury Democratic Registrar Teresa Begnal said.

In Waterbury, 20 poll workers are trained and ready for early voting. The Registrar of Voters says during a presidential election, there is about 60% voter turnout in the city. The registrars are hoping early voting will help eliminate long lines on Election Day and give voters more opportunities to get to the polls.

“So, there is a lot of people that have childcare issues, or they work two jobs, they are busy, so they don’t anticipate going to vote one election, but now there is two weeks ahead of time,” Waterbury Republican Registrar Alex Desjardins said.

Early voting will take place at Waterbury City Hall inside the Veterans Memorial Hall on the second floor.