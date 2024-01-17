The Shack in New Haven aims to help youth and seniors

In the West Hills area of New Haven, at 333 Valley St., is an intergenerational organization universally known as The Shack.

“We welcome all the kids, it doesn’t matter where you are from, if you want a safe haven, we welcome them to come to The Shack,” Founder and CEO Honda Smith said. She's also a city alderwoman.

The Shack was a community center that closed for 25 years and reopened in 2021 with a new vision to help kids, adults and seniors in the community.

“We start at the age of 12, we go to the age of 104, which is the age of the oldest resident that is in this community,” Smith said.

The site offers dozens of programs to help youth succeed in life, including courses in media production, urban farming and culinary classes. But Smith said she builds relationships with the kids beyond the courses.

“My whole goal and responsibility to these kids is to be honest, to show them love and when you show them that, they feel the love and they understand, 'Hey, this person really cares about me,'” Smith said.

Smith often shares her own story and encourages other people to share their truth.

“I used to, when I was younger, sell drugs, and came out of that and was able to be saved by the church. The church saved my life,” Smith said. “I let them know if I can make the changes in my life, for the good, that they can also.”



Katrina Evans, 18, a participant in the programs, was having a hard time in life and said when she came to The Shack, she found a support system.

“I come here for relief, I come here, to get my mind off of stuff, do what I got to do, be productive,” Evans said.

About a month ago, Evans gave birth to a baby girl and received newborn supplies from the team at The Shack.

“I appreciate what they did for me and actually care and always support me and stuff like that,” Evans said.

The new mom said the community center gives her peace and hope for the future.

“I wasn’t focused, I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing but ever since I came here, I changed around and I’m doing what I got to do,” Evans said.

Evan’s daughter has also become a part of The Shack family.

“We are just grateful that mom has continued the programs she needs, she was in a life skill program,” Smith said. “Everybody here just loves the baby, you see the baby you fall in love with her, the baby stole all of our hearts.”

High School Student Jalil Coleman attends one of the programs to learn 3D modeling.

“I feel like a lot of kids need this place because they don't have anything else to do, they end up doing stuff that is not good for them. But if they end up finding out this place is here, they have a community, they come here and chill and learn different things when they are here,” Coleman said.

Jordan Cunningham grew up in the West Hills area and is known at The Shack as ‘The Ambassador,” for his role in spreading the word about the success of the community center and how it shaped his life.

“It helped me get out of the situation, it stopped me before it got too deep. I was hanging doing things I wasn’t supposed to be and then I ended up at the shack,” Cunningham said. “It’s an amazing feeling when you have someone you know, they are in the streets, getting into trouble, you basically bring them to the shack, give them to Ms. Honda and [in] two weeks, see their life turn around.”

