Vegan food joint in Hartford advocates for the community

When you visit ZoJu Foods in Hartford, you'll find Anthony Solano in the kitchen.

"Yeah, my role is chef and owner, which is still a new title I'm trying to acclimate to."

It's a brand-new role for Solano, who opened his business just five months ago inside the CREC building on Charter Oak Avenue.

The former film and acting teacher from Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts switched careers to reshape the way we think about vegan food.

"Really carry on the passion, love, and need for the community for quality, healthy food," said Solano.

And he does it all - the cooking, the chopping, and the seasoning, before serving up his signature vegan dishes.

"We talk about diabetes, heart, disease, cancer, obesity. All of these things plague this country, but specifically people of low socio-economic status, Black and Latino brothers and sisters," Solano said.

Solano is using his cooking abilities to make a difference in his community by having a place for people to enjoy healthier, plant-based meals for breakfast and lunch.

"Any entrée comes on a bed of long grain rice and a side veg," Solano said. "Our garlic spinach is pretty popular. We do roasted carrots and then we have a marinated buffalo tempeh, which we marinate for 24 hours, homemade buffalo sauce, it has a beautiful texture."

Solano says he's trying to reshape the way people think about vegan food by teaching his community that it can still be flavorable and filling and, above all, healthy.

"This was something new, and it was something that was very, very, very good. It actually shocked me," said Deon Elmore, of Manchester.

It was Elmore's first visit to ZoJu Foods on Wednesday. He isn't vegan, but he says he thoroughly enjoys what the establishment has to offer.

Anthony named it ZoJu Foods after his now four-year-old twins Zoe and Jacoby. He says they're his constant inspiration and also symbolize his commitment to helping his community eat and feel healthy.

"Everything is rooted in the idea of twins, in that we're companions, we're partners. We're here in life, and it's important, it's paramount, we recognize that."