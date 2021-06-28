Watch Full Episodes of Connecticut in Color

Connecticut in Color with host Leslie Mayes gives voice to the stories, the people and the issues that make Connecticut special. We invite our viewers to participate in engaging, candid and inspirational conversations about race, ethnicity and gender. This is the only local show in the market that tackles these issues by taking our viewers out of the studio and into the community; introducing them to the people that contribute to the vibrant fabric of Connecticut.

Watch full episodes by scrolling through the episode segments below.

In this segment of Connecticut in Color we tackle implicit bias and racial injustice through the lens of an artist who has painted the portraits of victims of racially motivated violence.

In this segment of Connecticut in Color we explore the disparities that exists for women owned businesses and introduce you to two women who are finding ways to thrive.

In this segment of Connecticut in Color, we explore the new Black and Latino Studies curriculum, which all Connecticut high schools will be required to offer starting in the fall of 2022. Plus, we’ll discuss the story of the Canterbury Female Boarding School.

In this segment of Connecticut in Color, we meet the people who are making a difference in our community right now.

In this episode of Connecticut in Color, we explore the roots of anti-Asian hate. There has been a rise in attacks during the pandemic, but it’s an issue that has been going on for decades.

We introduce you to some local afrobeat dancers who demonstrate their talents and discuss the cultural importance of the music. We’ll also go to Parkville Market, Connecticut’s first food hall, to sample some of the international cuisines.