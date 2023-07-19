Connecticut In Color

Waterbury

Waterbury prepares for Brass City Jazz Festival

By Leslie Mayes

ACT Jams Productions

On Aug. 5, Waterbury’s Library Park will be filled with people and the soulful sounds of jazz for the Brass City Jazz Fest. 

This year marks the fourth anniversary for the free, day-long event, which is the brainchild of Waterbury native Al Taylor.

The longtime music lover – who’s got a background in producing event and hosting – brought the fest to life for the first time in 2018. COVID-19 put a pause on things for a few years, but now they’re gearing up for the event that brings national acts to the brass city for the one day event.

“It's a contemporary jazz experience. So we can include pop, soul, R&B. They witness the upbeat and it just goes through changes, you know, upbeat and lively and see the instrumentation of the artist and see the spirit of the music,” Taylor said.

Bass player Steven Clarke is musical director this year, and says there’s something about the rhythms of jazz that makes the genre special and brings people together.

“There's artists that are coming from all across the country that you won't normally get to see for free. Feel for yourself what it's like to experience jazz," Clarke said.

They’re hoping to double that for 2023. City leaders say the day is also a chance to showcase the city to people from Connecticut and beyond.

“It gets people up. They're all excited. They come they just have a great time together. And it's a little bit different than what might normally be happening in Waterbury,” said Paul Pernerewski, president of the Waterbury Board of Alderman.

This year, more than half a dozen performers will take the stage for a day of fun, celebrating a sound like no other and music that brings communities together.

“It's all love right here in the city of Waterbury," Taylor said.

The Brass City Jazz Fest is Saturday, Aug. 5 in Library Park in downtown Waterbury from 2 until 10 p.m.

