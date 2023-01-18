Wethersfield's First Black Town Council Member Resigns For Deployment

Tuesday night, Wethersfield Town Councilman Ryan Biggs shared with his colleagues and constituents that he’s stepping away from his role serving his community on the council, in furtherance of his service to our country.

He’s being deployed abroad as part of his service in the U.S. Navy Reserve, where he has served for more than a decade, now holding the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade.

Biggs became the first Black person on the council when he was appointed to fill a vacancy in late 2020. The significance of that moment as the nation faced a racial and social reckoning, Wethersfield faced questions of its own, was not lost on Biggs, who says he wanted to serve as a voice for those who often felt unseen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I feel that I've been able to represent a group of people in town, whether they be military veterans, whether they be Black men, Black women, Black families in general, people that live on the side of town that I'm from. I felt like I provide a representation for them and a platform for them to have their voices heard,” said Biggs.

He was elected to a full term in 2021 and says he’s used his position to try to improve quality of life in town for every resident by focusing on issues like safety, support for police and traffic calming.

His announcement drawing congratulations and admiration from colleagues across party lines.

Ahead of his deployment, the husband and father of two young sons says he’s focused on making sure that his beloved family is ready for their time apart, knowing they’ll be making memories in a different way for a while.

As he gets ready, he hopes his time in office is an example for others to stand up and serve where they can too.

“Local politics really matter and affect the local neighbors, the most the communities within town. If you've been thinking about running for local politics, if you thought about joining the military, you can do it. It's open opportunities, and I think it's a very rewarding opportunity. You just have to take that first step” he said.

The party committee will appoint someone to fill Biggs’ seat in the coming weeks.