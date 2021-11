2021 Holiday Special Schedule on NBC Connecticut

Celebrate with your favorite holiday programs on NBC Connecticut!

Wednesday, November 24

9:00PM: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

9:00AM (Repeats at 2:00PM): The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

12:00PM (Repeats Nov. 27 at 8:00PM): The National Dog Show

Friday, November 26

8:00PM (Repeats Dec. 25 at 8:00PM): How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:30PM: 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas

9:00PM: Trolls Holiday in Harmony

Saturday, November 27

8:00PM: The National Dog Show (Repeat)

Wednesday, December 1

8:00PM: 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

10:00PM (Repeats Dec. 15 at 10:00PM): Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

Thursday, December 2

8:00PM (Repeats Dec. 20 at 8:00PM): Annie Live!

Saturday, December 4

7:00PM: CT LIVE! Presents: A Foxwoods Holiday Special

8:00PM (repeats Dec. 24 at 8:00PM): It's a Wonderful Life

Monday, December 6

10:00PM (Repeats Dec. 22 at 10:00PM): Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City

Wednesday, December 15

9:30PM: A Very Chrisley Christmas

10:00PM: Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

Thursday, December 16

8:00AM: L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth

Friday, December 17

8:00PM: Sing

Saturday, December 18

12:00PM: NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection: Connecting You To Joy Holiday Special (New)

Monday, December 20

8:00PM: Annie Live! (Repeat)

Wednesday, December 22

8:00PM: Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

10:00PM: Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City

Friday, December 24

8:00PM: It's a Wonderful Life

11:30PM: Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome

Saturday, January 1

11:30AM: The Rose Parade's New Year Celebration Presented by Honda