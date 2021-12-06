All New Kids Connection “Connecting You To Joy” Holiday Special to Air Saturday, December 18

NBC Connecticut presents an all-new episode of the regional Emmy Award winning show, Kids Connection! The Kids Connection: Connecting You To Joy half hour holiday special airs Saturday, December 18 at noon on NBC Connecticut.

Segments will also be available at NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection and on the NBC Connecticut streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV after the show airs.

Featured in the Show:

Let's Make Art: Mike Hydeck and Molly share a family-friendly snowman craft that makes a great homemade gift!

Magic of Lights : Taylor Kinzler and Snow Monster give a special preview of the Magic of Lights drive through experience at Rentschler Field in East Hartford!

: Taylor Kinzler and Snow Monster give a special preview of the Magic of Lights drive through experience at Rentschler Field in East Hartford! Get in the Game: Matt Finkel meets up with local hockey players who give tips for those trying out the winter sport for the first time!