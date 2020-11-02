Cheshire Tree Cut Down for New Haven Tree Lighting

NBC Connecticut is Connecting You to Joy during the holidays. Every year, New Haven city officials search to find the perfect tree for the New Haven Green. This year, their search ended on Budding Ridge Road in Cheshire.

“This is a beautiful Norway Spruce Evergreen tree. It’s about 65 feet tall. It has a great shape, it’s nice and full and it’s going to look great on the green,” said Bill Carone, the deputy director of New Haven Parks and Public Works. Carone’s family member spotted it. “I thought the tree was perfect this year and I was really happy with it. So thankfully I knocked on the door.”

The tree sits at the edge of Jeanette and James Gangi’s property.

“I was a little hesitant at first, but given how crazy this year has been with all of the storms and the trees coming down, I thought this is probably the perfect year to do this. It was either this might land on my house someday, land in the road or make a big mess. I thought this is probably the best way for this tree to go out is in style,” said James Gangi.

And there it is! The 65-foot Norway Spruce heading to the #NewHaven Green. Watch @NBCConnecticut at 11am to see where city officials found it. #NBCCT #ConnectingYou pic.twitter.com/x33ID4Aqd8 — Jennifer Joas NBC CT (@JenniferJoas) November 2, 2020

The Gangi family had never put lights on it, but is now looking forward to seeing what it will look like on the New Haven Green.

“Based on how enormous it is, I think it’s going to be beautiful,” said Jeanette Gangi. She went on to say “we’re pretty excited. It’s a big beautiful tree so if we can bring a little bit of holiday joy to everyone in New Haven, I think it’s great.”

Crews spent Monday morning cutting it down. The tree is about 10-15 feet taller than most that have been on the green, but Carone said he hopes it brings even more joy this holiday during the COVID pandemic.

Details are still being worked out for the New Haven Tree Lighting, but it is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. NBC Connecticut is the exclusive media partner of the New Haven Tree Lighting.