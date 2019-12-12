Create Your Own Snow Monster Ornament!

It's the season of Snow Monster!
Create your own NBC Connecticut Snow Monster ornament for your holiday decorating!
You will need:
- Snow Monster PDF
- Scissors
- Tape
- Ribbon
- Adult Supervision
- Click the link below and print the design file.
- Carefully cut along image and dotted lines
- Fold Snow Monster and tabs to shape
- Build Snow Monster by taping tabs to inside
- To make it an ornament, cut a hole and add ribbon!
CLICK HERE TO PRINT THE DESIGN!
Be sure to send your photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com or tag us on social media @snowmonsterct @nbcconnecticut for a chance to be featured on air!