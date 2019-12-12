snow monster

Create Your Own Snow Monster Ornament!

It's the season of Snow Monster!

Create your own NBC Connecticut Snow Monster ornament for your holiday decorating! 

You will need:

  • Snow Monster PDF 
  • Scissors 
  • Tape
  • Ribbon
  • Adult Supervision 
  1. Click the link below and print the design file.
  2. Carefully cut along image and dotted lines
  3. Fold Snow Monster and tabs to shape
  4. Build Snow Monster by taping tabs to inside
  5. To make it an ornament, cut a hole and add ribbon! 

CLICK HERE TO PRINT THE DESIGN!

Be sure to send your photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com or tag us on social media @snowmonsterct @nbcconnecticut for a chance to be featured on air!

