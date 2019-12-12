Create Your Own Snow Monster Ornament!

It's the season of Snow Monster!

Create your own NBC Connecticut Snow Monster ornament for your holiday decorating!

You will need:

Snow Monster PDF

Scissors

Tape

Ribbon

Adult Supervision

Click the link below and print the design file. Carefully cut along image and dotted lines Fold Snow Monster and tabs to shape Build Snow Monster by taping tabs to inside To make it an ornament, cut a hole and add ribbon!

CLICK HERE TO PRINT THE DESIGN!

Be sure to send your photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com or tag us on social media @snowmonsterct @nbcconnecticut for a chance to be featured on air!