Holiday Classics and Specials Scheduled on NBC Connecticut

Celebrate with your favorite holiday programs on NBC Connecticut!

Wednesday, November 25

9:00PM: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Day)

9:00AM (Repeats at 2:00PM): The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

12:00PM (Repeats Nov. 28 at 8:00PM): The National Dog Show

Friday, November 27

8:00PM (Repeats Dec. 25 at 8:00PM): How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:30PM: A Minions Holiday Special

Saturday, November 28

8:00PM: The National Dog Show (Repeat)

Wednesday, December 2

8:00PM: 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

10:00PM: Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Thursday, December 3

8:00PM (Repeats Dec. 16 at 8:00PM & Dec. 22 at 8:00PM): The Voice Holiday Celebration

Wednesday, December 9

8:00PM (repeats Dec. 21 at 8:00PM): Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

Thursday, December 10

7:00PM: NBC Connecticut Connecting You to Joy Special

Wednesday, December 16

8:00PM: The Voice Holiday Celebration (Repeat)

Monday, December 21

8:00PM: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! (Repeat)

Tuesday, December 22

8:00PM: The Voice Holiday Celebration (Repeat)

Thursday, December 24

8:00PM: It’s a Wonderful Life

Friday, December 25

8:30PM: How the Grinch Stole Christmas - Movie

Thursday, December 31

8:00PM: Countdown to 2021

10:00PM: NBC New Year’s Eve Special